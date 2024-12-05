16:21
SCNS investigates corruption scheme with Abkhaz and Armenian number plates

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) is investigating a corruption scheme with Abkhaz and Armenian number plates. The head of the security services Kamchybek Tashiev announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

Deputy Ruslanbek Zhakyshov noted that tens of thousands of cars with foreign number plates were brought to Kyrgyzstan and they are not registered.

«We have the Border and Customs Services, the Main Traffic Safety Department. It is unknown how so many cars were brought to Kyrgyzstan. Now these cars are being massively impounded. It is surprising how 40,000-50,000 were passed through. Some people took loans for these cars, some use them as taxis. I ask you to resolve this issue,» the MP said.

Kamchybek Tashiev replied that the state committee is currently working with operational information.

«There is a corruption scheme created by border guards, customs officers, Unaa employees and law enforcement agencies. We are currently uncovering this scheme. But these cars have already entered the country and a decision should be made at the Cabinet level,» he said.

Earlier, MP Dastan Bekeshev asked the government to declare an amnesty for cars with Abkhaz and Armenian number plates.

Since the end of November, cars with Armenian and Abkhaz number plates have been massively towed to impound lots. Drivers from Issyk-Kul and Osh regions have appealed to the country’s leadership with a request to solve the problem.
