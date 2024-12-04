Another Bishkek district left without heating and hot water due to repair work

Another Bishkek district was left without heating and hot water supply due to repair work. The City Hall reported.

The supply of heating and hot water is temporarily suspended in the 8th microdistrict at the following addresses:

8th microdistrict: houses No. 1, 8/1, 9, 10, 11, 12, 12/1, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 28, 40;

Chaldovarskaya street: houses No. 91, 91a, 91b;

Baytik Baatyr street: houses No. 1, 1a, 1b, 3, 3a, 3b, 3v, 3g;

The Kyrgyz State Medical Academy dormitories: buildings 1 and 2;

Kindergartens No. 142 and 180;

Gazprom.

Bishkekteploset municipal enterprise asks residents to take the temporary inconvenience with understanding. The supply of heating and hot water will be resumed by 6 p.m.

Earlier, the City Hall notified about heating shut off in houses on Maldybaev Street.