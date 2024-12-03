New passenger ships delivered to Kyrgyzstan for the first time in 40 years

Two modern passenger ships from China have been delivered to Issyk-Kul Lake. This is the first upgrading of the region’s water transport in the last 40 years. The new ships are designed for 84 and 54 passengers and have marine engines that are environmentally friendly and energy-efficient. The General Director of the company that owns the ships, Ernis Temirkan, told 24.kg news agency.

The ships are currently undergoing testing, but in the future, regular services are planned to be launched that will connect the northern and southern shores of the lake, including Cholpon-Ata — Ton route.

The company’s co-founder Emilbek Razhapov noted that the project meets modern environmental and comfort requirements. «We also plan to establish the production of large ships in Kyrgyzstan in order to take the country’s shipbuilding to a new level,» he added.