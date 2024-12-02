13:07
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan get into road accident in Saratov Oblast of Russia

One person died and several were injured in a road accident involving a minivan in Saratov Oblast of Russia. According to local media, there were citizens of Kyrgyzstan in the vehicle. The prosecutor’s office of Dergachevsky district of Saratov Oblast has put under control the course of the procedural investigation into the accident with one dead and six injured. The press service of the regional supervisory agency reported.

The road accident occurred at about 2 a.m. on December 1 on a section of the federal highway Tambov — Penza — Pristannoye — Ershov — Ozinki — border with Kazakhstan near Petrovpavlovka village in Dergachevsky district. A Toyota Sienna car was involved in the accident.

According to preliminary data, the vehicle drove into a ditch. At the time of the road accident, there were eight people in the car. As a result, one person died, six received injuries. A 27-year-old man died. The minivan was driven by a 29-year-old man. In addition to him, women aged 41, 46 and 60, as well as a 27-year-old man, are in the hospital.
