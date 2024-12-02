11:35
Match between futsal teams of Kyrgyzstan and Russia to be held in Bishkek

National and women’s futsal teams of Kyrgyzstan will play friendly matches with Russian teams in Bishkek on December 14-15. The Futsal Association of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on social media.

Information about tickets and match times will be announced later.

The teams of Kyrgyzstan will hold the matches as part of their preparation for the Asian Cup qualifying games, which will be held in 2025.

Recall, friendly matches between the youth teams of the two countries were held in Bishkek in November.
