Man with spice worth almost 8 million soms detained in Chui region

A man with synthetic drugs worth a large sum of money was detained in Chui region. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

Thus, officers of the State Service on Drug Control, together with the servicemen of the special operations regiment of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, suppressed a channel for the supply, production and sale of drugs.

«Officers of the State Service on Drug Control received information that psychotropic substances were planned to be produced in especially large quantities in Chui region. They, together with special forces, established the whereabouts of the drug stash. There they detained 28-year-old man, who took the drug from the stash and put it in the trunk of his car. He tried to escape during detention,» the police noted.

An examination showed that the stash contained psychotropic drug spice, the total cost of which, if sold, would have been 7,750 million soms. Thus, as the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted, creation of a drug laboratory for the production of synthetic drugs, as well as the distribution of over 50,000 single doses of spice on the territory of the country, was prevented.

The detainee was placed in a pretrial detention center. Other persons involved in this crime are being identified.
