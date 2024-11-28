12:22
USD 86.80
EUR 91.27
RUB 0.81
English

Russian language centers for children of migrants proposed to be opened in RF

Russian language learning centers for children of migrants are proposed to be opened in Russia. Education Minister of Russia Sergei Kravtsov said at a meeting with students of the First Media Academy Institute at Plekhanov Russian University of Economics.

He noted that the issue of creating such centers is being actively worked out, but the exact terms of their opening are still unknown, it may take two or three years.

«Yes, such centers are planned to be created. Obviously, of course, such centers of assistance in the learning of the Russian language should be created,» the Minister of Education said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said that the admission of children of migrants in schools without knowledge of the Russian language would be prohibited in the Russian Federation. Deputies have already started consideration of this bill.
link: https://24.kg/english/312481/
views: 131
Print
Related
Deputy Ulan Primov, Russian Ambassador discuss protection of migrants’ rights
Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan comments on migrant checks at Chelyabinsk airport
Askar Akayev comments on tightening of migration policy in Russia
Another Russian language center opened in Osh city
Russia should introduce visa regime with Kyrgyzstan, Russian billionaire says
Moscow Mayor announces launch of e-passports for migrants from 2025
Cabinet Chairman promises to maintain careful attitude towards Russian language
Kyrgyzstanis sentenced to prison terms in Mordovia for attempted drug dealing
Russia to triple spending on promotion of Russian language abroad
Head of Rossotrudnichestvo, Ambassador discuss development of Russian language
Popular
Sadyr Japarov reprimands Akylbek Japarov and number of government officials Sadyr Japarov reprimands Akylbek Japarov and number of government officials
Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 314 billion soms Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 314 billion soms
Deposit base of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 567.9 billion soms Deposit base of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 567.9 billion soms
Banks in Europe and Asia stop servicing Gazprombank's UnionPay cards Banks in Europe and Asia stop servicing Gazprombank's UnionPay cards
28 November, Thursday
12:19
Four-story parking lot to be built near Orto-Sai market in Bishkek Four-story parking lot to be built near Orto-Sai market...
12:06
More than 4,000 criminal cases opened on pyramid schemes in Bishkek
11:36
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passes bill banning collection of money in schools
11:24
Russian language centers for children of migrants proposed to be opened in RF
11:09
Kamila Talieva suggests declaring 2025 Year of Ecology and Fight against Smog