Russian language centers for children of migrants proposed to be opened in RF

Russian language learning centers for children of migrants are proposed to be opened in Russia. Education Minister of Russia Sergei Kravtsov said at a meeting with students of the First Media Academy Institute at Plekhanov Russian University of Economics.

He noted that the issue of creating such centers is being actively worked out, but the exact terms of their opening are still unknown, it may take two or three years.

«Yes, such centers are planned to be created. Obviously, of course, such centers of assistance in the learning of the Russian language should be created,» the Minister of Education said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said that the admission of children of migrants in schools without knowledge of the Russian language would be prohibited in the Russian Federation. Deputies have already started consideration of this bill.