11:48
USD 86.80
EUR 91.06
RUB 0.83
English

Young man killed in fight between residents of 2 villages in Uzgen district

A young man was killed in a fight between residents of two villages in Uzgen district of Osh region. The mother of the deceased told at a meeting of the Committee on Law and Order, Combating Crime and Corruption of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

The deputies discussed a bill that provides for the introduction of liability for issuing loans at inflated interest rates. Among those present was a woman, who came from Osh region. She addressed the deputies and the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the woman, her son was killed in a fight between residents of Kirov and Shagym villages. She did not specify when the incident occurred.

«Injustice continues to this day. I don’t know where to go,» she said.

The chairman of the committee, Suyunbek Omurzakov, invited the woman to his office and promised to look into the incident together with Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Erkebek Ashirkhodzhaev.
link: https://24.kg/english/312351/
views: 147
Print
Related
Man's body with stab wounds found in Kara-Balta, suspect detained
Kyrgyzstani sentenced in Tuva for murder of his relative
Man suspected of murder of neighbor detained in Chui region
Foreigners participating in mass brawl in Bishkek detained
Foreigners get into fight in Bishkek
Man arrested for kidnapping and murdering 17-year-old stepdaughter
Murder of Rakhima Aikymbaeva: Ex-husband sentenced to 15 years in prison
Police detain two suspects in murder in Alamedin district
75-year-old man's body found on Mederov Street in Bishkek
Murder of 14-year-old boy: Cameras to be installed in madrassahs in Osh region
Popular
Kyrgyzstan, Russia to create international pharmaceutical manufacturing cluster Kyrgyzstan, Russia to create international pharmaceutical manufacturing cluster
Uzbek man might be linked to ex-official Komil Allamjonov’s murder attempt Uzbek man might be linked to ex-official Komil Allamjonov’s murder attempt
Fire breaks out at plant in Kant town Fire breaks out at plant in Kant town
Agricultural produce fairs to be held in Bishkek Agricultural produce fairs to be held in Bishkek
27 November, Wednesday
11:35
Damage from emergencies in Kyrgyzstan reached 1.3 billion soms in 2024 Damage from emergencies in Kyrgyzstan reached 1.3 bill...
11:14
Israel and Hezbollah agree to ceasefire
10:58
Sadyr Japarov to report on priorities during Kyrgyzstan's CSTO chairmanship
10:38
Putin urges to prevent destabilization of situation in CIS, neighboring regions
10:29
Football clubs of Kyrgyzstan to form women's teams in new season