Young man killed in fight between residents of 2 villages in Uzgen district

A young man was killed in a fight between residents of two villages in Uzgen district of Osh region. The mother of the deceased told at a meeting of the Committee on Law and Order, Combating Crime and Corruption of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

The deputies discussed a bill that provides for the introduction of liability for issuing loans at inflated interest rates. Among those present was a woman, who came from Osh region. She addressed the deputies and the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the woman, her son was killed in a fight between residents of Kirov and Shagym villages. She did not specify when the incident occurred.

«Injustice continues to this day. I don’t know where to go,» she said.

The chairman of the committee, Suyunbek Omurzakov, invited the woman to his office and promised to look into the incident together with Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Erkebek Ashirkhodzhaev.