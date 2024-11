The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted a foreign exchange intervention yesterday, selling $92,250 million on the foreign exchange market. The data was published on the bank’s website.

At least $53.7 million were sold with settlements on the date of the transaction, $38,550 million — with settlements on a date different from the date of the transaction.

This is already the third sale of dollars by the National Bank in November. In total, the National Bank has sold $223,300 million this month.