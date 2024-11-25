Migrants will not have any problems, if laws are strictly observed – Ambassador

If citizens of Kyrgyzstan strictly observe the laws in Russia, they will have no problems. The Russian Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Sergei Vakunov said at a meeting with journalists.

He reminded that Kyrgyzstan and Russia are members of the EAEU. And therefore, Kyrgyzstanis have a number of preferences: it is not necessary to obtain a license, they do not need to get a permit to enter the Russian Federation, take an exam for knowledge of the Russian language and other things.

Related news Kyrgyzstan and Russia will always be allies - Russian Ambassador to Bishkek

«Kyrgyzstanis can stay in Russia for 30 days without registration. If longer, a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic is actually given 90 days to conclude an employment contract, but then it is necessary to register in the first 30 days, undergo a medical examination, dactyloscopy. If the labor contract ends, there are 15 days to extend it,» the diplomat said.

According to him, actions and responsibility in the issue of migrants should be joint.

«Because this issue is very complicated and important for both Kyrgyzstan and Russia. Migrant workers annually transfer about $2.5 billion a year to families in the Kyrgyz Republic. This is a huge support. It is also very important for the Russian Federation, as the development of the economy requires the attraction of skilled labor with certain competence,» Sergei Vakunov said.

He emphasized that the innovations in the field of migration law in Russia are primarily aimed at illegal migration. And not only migrants are responsible, but also, for example, citizens of the Russian Federation for organizing illegal migration.

«The most important thing is to know and understand that, being on the territory of Russia, migrants must comply, like Russian citizens, with the law. Strict compliance with the law ensures that Kyrgyzstanis will not have any problems in Russia,» the Ambassador summed up.

Recall, Russia is tightening its migration policy. For example, the President of the Russian Federation earlier signed a federal law on imprisonment of up to 15 years for organizing illegal migration.