Kyrgyzstan and Russia will always be allies - Russian Ambassador to Bishkek

The economies of Kyrgyzstan and Russia continue to be closely linked, Russian Ambassador to Bishkek Sergei Vakunov told Russia 24 TV channel.

He noted that a system of cooperation has been developed between the two countries over the past few years.

«Russia comes here not only with some monetary investments, it also brings technologies. Technologies imply the development of the Kyrgyz economy. And the Kyrgyz economy and the Russian economy still continue to be closely linked,» Sergei Vakunov added.

Several projects of Russian companies are currently being implemented in the republic, he said. These are wind and solar power plants.

The diplomat also noted that Kyrgyzstan is of great interest to Russian business, since the republic is very rich in valuable natural resources.

According to the Russian Ambassador, the peoples of the two countries have similar priorities, so they will always be allies.

«Every person, a normal person, always thinks about what he or she will leave to their children. This is the attitude towards our descendants, towards our children, we have the same attitude. We want to be happy, we have nothing to share with Kyrgyzstan, we have something to build together,» Sergei Vakunov said.

He is sure that Russia and Kyrgyzstan will always be together, because they are connected not only by the historical past and mental closeness, but also by the vision of further developments.
