Temporary prisons to be opened on territory of some pretrial detention centers

Temporary prisons will be opened on the territory of some pretrial detention centers in Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding decision was made by the Cabinet of Ministers. Akylbek Japarov signed the resolution «On the issues of re-equipping institutions — pretrial detention centers of the Penitentiary Service under the Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic».

The document instructs to create special premises on the territory of the pretrial detention centers of the State Penitentiary Service, temporarily functioning in the mode of a correctional institution — a prison. They will operate until the completion of the construction of new prison colonies.

The Penitentiary Service has to equip these special premises within three months.