10:39
USD 86.50
EUR 90.34
RUB 0.85
English

Temporary prisons to be opened on territory of some pretrial detention centers

Temporary prisons will be opened on the territory of some pretrial detention centers in Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding decision was made by the Cabinet of Ministers. Akylbek Japarov signed the resolution «On the issues of re-equipping institutions — pretrial detention centers of the Penitentiary Service under the Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic».

The document instructs to create special premises on the territory of the pretrial detention centers of the State Penitentiary Service, temporarily functioning in the mode of a correctional institution — a prison. They will operate until the completion of the construction of new prison colonies.

The Penitentiary Service has to equip these special premises within three months.
link: https://24.kg/english/312111/
views: 113
Print
Related
More than 1,500 Kyrgyzstanis serving sentences in prisons abroad
255 people sentenced to life in prison serve their sentences in Kyrgyzstan
Human rights activists concerned about suicides, deaths from injuries in prisons
Mortality rate in Kyrgyzstan's detention facilities decreases for 20 years
1,077 Kyrgyzstanis serve their sentences in Russian prisons
COVID-19: Strict restrictions reintroduced in prisons of Kyrgyzstan
79 children returned from Iraqi prisons to Kyrgyzstan
151 people die in prisons and detention centers over past three years
About 40 women from Kyrgyzstan kept in Iraqi prisons
Mortality of prisoners from diseases significantly decreases in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Banks, exchange offices have to accept old-design dollars - National Bank Banks, exchange offices have to accept old-design dollars - National Bank
Queues at gas stations in Bishkek, oil traders explain why Queues at gas stations in Bishkek, oil traders explain why
Kyrgyzstan, Russia to create international pharmaceutical manufacturing cluster Kyrgyzstan, Russia to create international pharmaceutical manufacturing cluster
BBC: Two companies from Kyrgyzstan supplied military optics to Russia BBC: Two companies from Kyrgyzstan supplied military optics to Russia
25 November, Monday
10:34
Some Bishkek districts to have no cold water on November 28 Some Bishkek districts to have no cold water on Novembe...
10:25
President Sadyr Japarov leaves for Vienna
10:05
Renowned surgeon, Professor Mambet Mamakeev passes away
09:54
Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov discuss border delimitation issues
09:50
Kyrgyzstan and Russia will always be allies - Russian Ambassador to Bishkek
23 November, Saturday
19:49
Uzbek man might be linked to ex-official Komil Allamjonov’s murder attempt
15:13
Number of state enterprises decreased by 40.77 percent since 2021