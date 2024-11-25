10:39
Attempts to rewrite history in Kyrgyzstan pose certain problems — RF Ambassador

Kyrgyzstan clearly reacts to all provocative actions by unfriendly countries. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Bishkek Sergei Vakunov said in an interview with Russia 24 TV channel.

In his opinion, first of all, the republic should ensure its own interests: national and geopolitical.

«Kyrgyzstan knows who its friends are and who its fellow travelers are, so it very clearly reacts to all such [provocative] actions,» Sergei Vakunov said.

He added that Kyrgyzstan understands that in reality all the threats of restrictions that they are trying to impose are, first of all, interference in the internal affairs of the country.

According to the diplomat, attempts to change history primarily affect the minds of young people.

«Attempts to rewrite history, to claim that Kyrgyzstan was colonized by the Russian Federation — these attempts pose a certain problem for our relations, and this is due to the fact that the younger generation is more susceptible to changing its point of view on the events that took place,» Sergei Vakunov noted. «However, the older generation of Kyrgyz knows how things really were. They have the memory of their ancestors and the gene of winners.»
