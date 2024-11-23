Resort that belonged to Ravshan Dzheenbekov's relatives returned to state

Asyl-Tash property complex with buildings and structures, as well as a land plot of 13.33 hectares, was returned to the state balance. The property was valued at over 1 billion soms. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

Ravshan Dzheenbekov, being the Chairman of the State Property Management Committee, in 2002 issued an order for the sale of a 13.3-hectare plot and the property complex of Asyl-Tash resort in favor of affiliated persons at a reduced price — 12,703 million soms. At the same time, until now the complex belonged to Ravshan Dzheenbekov’s relatives.

«The SCNS is carrying out measures to return to the state other illegally privatized land plots adjacent to the Asyl-Tash resort that previously were on its balance sheet,» the state committee noted.

Recall, Ravshan Dzheenbekov is a defendant in the so-called Kempir-Abad case. The Committee for protection of Kempir-Abad reservoir was created on October 22, 2022. It included activists, politicians and MPs. Mass arrests began on October 23. Authorities placed 27 people in jail on charges of preparing for riots.