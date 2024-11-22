13:28
Students from Osh and Talas to be able to go to UK for internships

The Ministry of Labor of Kyrgyzstan will send students from Osh and Talas for seasonal work to the UK. The Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad reported.

As noted, the ministry together with the British operator HOPS Labour Solutions Ltd signed a cooperation agreement with the Talas State University and the Osh Technological University, aimed at organizing internships for students in the framework of seasonal agricultural work in the UK.

According to the terms of the agreement, students of these universities will have an additional opportunity to take paid internships in the UK during the summer vacation period as part of the pilot project for 2025.
