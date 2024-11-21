15:57
Kindergarten worth over 360 million soms in Bishkek returned to state

A previously illegally privatized kindergarten with an adjacent territory of 0.29 hectares was returned to the state. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported.

«The said social property was previously on the balance sheet of Kyrgyz Temir JSC. In the 90s, after privatization, the property was illegally transferred from the balance sheet of the state enterprise along with other objects to private ownership of citizen B.G.Sh. At the same time, the requirements of the Presidential Decree «On urgent measures to ensure the conditions for further use of social infrastructure facilities» and the government resolution «On approval of the program for the use of social infrastructure facilities» were not met, according to which, in order to prevent the mass closure and sale of preschool institutions, social infrastructure facilities were not subject to alienation by state and privatized enterprises and institutions, regardless of the state share in the authorized capital,» the statement says.

After the work carried out by the SCNS, the current owner of the kindergarten building voluntarily returned it and the adjacent territory to the state balance. The total value of the returned property is 366,185 million soms.
