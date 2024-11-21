Another record: Bitcoin price exceeds $95,000 for the first time in history

The price of Bitcoin has exceeded $95,000 for the first time in history, reaching a new all-time high. Data from Binance exchange say.

According to the exchange, as of this morning, the cryptocurrency surpassed the $95,000 mark, reaching a record $95,200 (+3.87 percent). Bitcoin continues to grow and, as of 9.45 a.m. Bishkek time, it was at the level of $95,698 (+4.04 percent).

The cryptocurrency’s rapid growth began after Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election.

P.S. Bitcoin price continues to grow. It rose above $97,000.