Frost expected in Bishkek at night: Weather forecast for November 21-24

The second half of the week in Bishkek will be cloudy, then the sky will clear up, forecasters say.

No precipitations are expected in the capital on November 21. It will be about +2 degrees Celsius at night, and up to +10 degrees during the day.

Rain is expected at night on November 22 and up to 0 degrees. No precipitation is expected during the day, the air will warm up to +5 degrees.

It will be sunny on November 23. The air temperature will drop to −4 degrees at night. The air will warm up to +8 degrees during the day.

It will be partly cloudy on November 24 with up to −4 degrees at night, and up to +10 degrees during the day.