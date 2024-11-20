13:54, 20 November 2024, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency
, by Gulmira MAKANBAI KYZY
Fire breaks out in one of shopping centers in Bishkek, 150 people evacuated
Fire broke out in VEFA shopping center. About 150 people were evacuated. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.
The fire started in Oz Huzur Sukuret cafe on the third floor. Two fire brigades and a ladder truck worked at the scene.
The fire was extinguished at 10.52 a.m. The area of the fire was 15 square meters. There were no casualties.
