15:20
USD 8.65
EUR 91.43
RUB 0.87
English

Fire breaks out in one of shopping centers in Bishkek, 150 people evacuated

Fire broke out in VEFA shopping center. About 150 people were evacuated. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The fire started in Oz Huzur Sukuret cafe on the third floor. Two fire brigades and a ladder truck worked at the scene.

The fire was extinguished at 10.52 a.m. The area of the fire was 15 square meters. There were no casualties.
link: https://24.kg/english/311689/
views: 155
Print
Related
Several shops burn down in Osh along with goods and cash
Cafe on fire in center of Bishkek
21 people die in fires in Kyrgyzstan for four months
Burning garbage at landfill: Kant Town Hall fined 28,000 soms
Fire in building under construction: Aalam Stroy LLC's license suspended
Three children killed in fire in Tash-Kumyr
Fire breaks out in 4th microdistrict of Bishkek, 10 people evacuated
Dry grass burned on 3 hectares of land in Bishkek at night
Young man killed in fire at central market of Leilek
Five houses burn down in Osh city
Popular
COP29: Kyrgyzstan invites to participate in construction of Kambar-Ata HPP 1 COP29: Kyrgyzstan invites to participate in construction of Kambar-Ata HPP 1
COP29: Kyrgyzstan is preparing program of cooperation with Green Climate Fund COP29: Kyrgyzstan is preparing program of cooperation with Green Climate Fund
Youth football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Mongolia 7:0 Youth football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Mongolia 7:0
Askar Akayev presents his book "My Life in Science and Politics" in Moscow Askar Akayev presents his book "My Life in Science and Politics" in Moscow
20 November, Wednesday
15:08
Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan introduces new types of fees Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan introduces new typ...
14:40
Domestic cars purchased for tire recycling plant
14:27
Woman beaten to death in Bishkek, suspect detained
14:06
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 15 years in prison for car accident in Khabarovsk
13:54
Fire breaks out in one of shopping centers in Bishkek, 150 people evacuated