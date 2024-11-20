13:47
USD 8.65
EUR 91.43
RUB 0.87
English

Production of e-cigarettes, alcoholic beverages to be permitted in Bishkek FEZ

Production of alcoholic beverages and electronic cigarettes will be allowed in the territory of Bishkek Free Economic Zone (FEZ). The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passed the corresponding amendments to the Law «On Free Economic Zones in Kyrgyzstan» in the second and third readings.

The background statement to the bill says that the companies that were allowed to produce a number of excisable goods, namely alcoholic beverages and cigarettes, were operating in the FEZ even before the introduction of restrictions on the production of these goods and brought a significant income to the national budget.

The Cabinet of Ministers intends to give them permission to continue their activities so that the companies do not leave Kyrgyzstan, since production of these goods is allowed in the FEZs of many countries in the region.

MP Dastan Bekeshev opposed the bill and urged his colleagues to think twice before voting.

In his opinion, it is wrong that only two companies are allowed to produce electronic cigarettes on the territory of the country. If there is a moratorium on the production of e-cigarettes, then it should apply to the whole country, he said. And if not, then production should be allowed for everyone.

MP Daniyar Tolonov explained that these companies were producing e-cigarettes before the moratorium and now they will be allowed to continue their activities to avoid outflow of investment. In addition, these companies are not allowed to sell their products on the domestic market.

Dastan Bekeshev replied that no one will control this. Nevertheless, the bill was adopted in the second and third readings at once.
link: https://24.kg/english/311673/
views: 136
Print
Related
Deputies approve creation of International Financial Center Jalal-Abad
First bonded warehouse in Kyrgyzstan under construction at Naryn FEZ
Pharmaceutical plant opened in Bishkek FEZ
Almambet Shykmamatov becomes new head of Bishkek Free Economic Zone
Kudret Taichabarov resigns as head of Bishkek FEZ
Business proposes to change law on free economic zones
Illegal extraction of gold from ore suppressed in Bishkek FEZ
General Director of Bishkek FEZ files lawsuit against journalists
Launch of enterprises for $ 2 million planned in Bishkek FEZ
Ex-head of Bishkek FEZ Duishen Irsaliev placed under house arrest
Popular
COP29: Kyrgyzstan invites to participate in construction of Kambar-Ata HPP 1 COP29: Kyrgyzstan invites to participate in construction of Kambar-Ata HPP 1
COP29: Kyrgyzstan is preparing program of cooperation with Green Climate Fund COP29: Kyrgyzstan is preparing program of cooperation with Green Climate Fund
Youth football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Mongolia 7:0 Youth football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Mongolia 7:0
Askar Akayev presents his book "My Life in Science and Politics" in Moscow Askar Akayev presents his book "My Life in Science and Politics" in Moscow
20 November, Wednesday
13:01
Crime group member plans assassination attempt on SCNS management Crime group member plans assassination attempt on SCNS...
12:29
Psychologists and speech pathologist from Russia to help children in Kyrgyzstan
12:21
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on cooperation with CSTO
12:15
Restrictions for heavy-duty vehicles introduced at Aral post
12:09
Production of e-cigarettes, alcoholic beverages to be permitted in Bishkek FEZ