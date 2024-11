Several shops were destroyed by fire in the city of Osh. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The incident occurred on the night of November 18 on Kurmanjan Datka Street. Five fire brigades were sent to extinguish the fire. This morning, at 6.52 a.m., the fire was completely extinguished.

There were no casualties, the Ministry of Emergency Situations added.