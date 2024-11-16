Social Democrats will not be listed on ballots - CEC member

Members of the Bishkek Territorial Electoral Commission (TEC) decided to cancel the registration of Social Democrats political party. In this regard, the party will not be listed on the ballots for early voting scheduled for November 16. Vb.kg reported, citing the member of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan Kairat Mamatov.

According to him, the CEC has not yet received a formal decision regarding the cancellation of the party’s registration. Additionally, representatives of the Social Democrats have not yet filed an appeal against this decision. «If such documents are submitted, the CEC will review them in due course,» Mamatov clarified.

He noted that party representatives plan to file a complaint on November 17, on the election day. However, in his opinion, this should have been done immediately after the TEC decision. Nevertheless, the party will no longer be included in the ballots.

The Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek chose a preventive measure against members of the Social Democrats party — Temirlan Sultanbekov, Irina Karamushkina and Roza Turksever. They were placed in the pretrial detention center No. 1 until January 13, 2025. They were charged under Article 196 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic — «Vote Buying.»

The presidential decree «On the dissolution of local councils and calling the elections of deputies of local councils» was issued on September 6. Elections of deputies of 33 city and 231 rural councils are scheduled for November 17.

In total, the Social Democrats nominated their candidates for 11 local councils.