Kindergarten in Alamedin district worth 101 million soms returned to state

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan returned to the state a kindergarten located in Oktyabrskoye village in Alamedin district with a total area of ​​1.236 hectares and an estimated value of 101,843 million soms. The press center of the state committee reported.

It was found out that in 2000, by the decision of the Arbitration Court, Edelweiss-Trikotazh JSC was declared bankrupt with subsequent liquidation. In connection with this, the said kindergarten with the adjacent territory was transferred to the balance sheet of Oktyabrsky rural administration. However, the social facility has been privately owned and was not used for its intended purpose (repurposed as a sewing workshop).

The State Committee for National Security noted that in 2008, despite existing regulations prohibiting the alienation of social infrastructure facilities, the kindergarten was illegally transferred to private ownership and repurposed as a production facility.

«On September 30, 2024, the owners of the property, realizing the illegality of their ownership, voluntarily transferred the kindergarten to the balance sheet of Oktyabrsky rural administration,» the state committee added.