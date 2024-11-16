11:37
USD 86.20
EUR 91.64
RUB 0.89
English

Kindergarten in Alamedin district worth 101 million soms returned to state

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan returned to the state a kindergarten located in Oktyabrskoye village in Alamedin district with a total area of ​​1.236 hectares and an estimated value of 101,843 million soms. The press center of the state committee reported.

It was found out that in 2000, by the decision of the Arbitration Court, Edelweiss-Trikotazh JSC was declared bankrupt with subsequent liquidation. In connection with this, the said kindergarten with the adjacent territory was transferred to the balance sheet of Oktyabrsky rural administration. However, the social facility has been privately owned and was not used for its intended purpose (repurposed as a sewing workshop).

The State Committee for National Security noted that in 2008, despite existing regulations prohibiting the alienation of social infrastructure facilities, the kindergarten was illegally transferred to private ownership and repurposed as a production facility.

«On September 30, 2024, the owners of the property, realizing the illegality of their ownership, voluntarily transferred the kindergarten to the balance sheet of Oktyabrsky rural administration,» the state committee added.
link: https://24.kg/english/311335/
views: 155
Print
Related
SCNS returns land plot worth 111 million soms to state
Preschool institution for children of SCNS employees opened in Naryn
SCNS Academy opened in Bishkek with participation of Sadyr Japarov
Kairagach border outpost opened in Leilek district
Kamchybek Tashiev takes part in opening of kindergarten in Osh
SCNS detects Illegal collection and sale of rare plant in Kyrgyzstan
Official detained in Osh for attempt to bribe SCNS employee
SCNS employees punished for helping Tashiev's daughter obtain driver's license
10 kindergartens to be built using International Development Association's grant
Kamchybek Tashiev urges SCNS employees not to carry out orders of his children
Popular
Turkey severs all relations with Israel - Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement Turkey severs all relations with Israel - Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan purchases trade pavilion in Uzbekistan Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan purchases trade pavilion in Uzbekistan
Advertising of fortune telling, magic, shamanism prohibited in Kyrgyzstan Advertising of fortune telling, magic, shamanism prohibited in Kyrgyzstan
Dismissed Deputy Prosecutor General accused of financing organized crime group Dismissed Deputy Prosecutor General accused of financing organized crime group
16 November, Saturday
10:18
Social Democrats will not be listed on ballots - CEC member Social Democrats will not be listed on ballots - CEC me...
10:02
Two million soms allocated for development of Saimaluu-Tash Park infrastructure
09:44
Social Democrats party leader, party members placed in pretrial detention center
09:27
Kindergarten in Alamedin district worth 101 million soms returned to state
09:10
Local elections: Over 15,000 policemen to ensure order
15 November, Friday
18:30
KR airline plane preparing for takeoff at time of explosion near Beirut Airport
18:11
Kyrgyzstan to host IT Fest 2024 for the first time
18:03
SDMK chooses uniform design for Hajj pilgrims in 2025
17:51
Sadyr Japarov urges citizens to actively vote in local elections
17:34
School in Zhany-Barak village proposed to be named after Sadyr Japarov