KR airline plane preparing for takeoff at time of explosion near Beirut Airport

A plane belonging to the Kyrgyz airline Moalem Aviation was preparing for takeoff when an explosion occurred near Beirut Airport. Company’s representative confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

It was reported earlier that Israel launched a powerful attack on a building in the Choueifat area. A correspondent from Sputnik Arabic captured the moment of the explosion on a video.

A representative of Moalem Aviation told that the plane was carrying cargo to Dubai.

«Our crew saw smoke during takeoff and notified us. They then flew to Dubai Airport as scheduled. A day later, we saw news about the explosion near the airport. The crew did not feel anything during the moment of the blast. Beirut Airport did not close and continued operating as usual. No one was injured. According to aviation procedures, we are now assessing the risks,» the airline spokesperson said.
