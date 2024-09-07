09:46
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Uzbekistan - one of leaders in gold purchases, Kazakhstan - leader in sales

Uzbekistan is one of the leaders in gold purchases, and Kazakhstan is the leader in sales.

According to the World Gold Council, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan has been among the largest gold buyers in the world for the second month in a row. If in June the country bought 9 tons of this precious metal, then in July — 9.6 tons.

According to the World Gold Council monitoring, the top 3 included the National Bank of Poland — 14.3 tons of gold, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan — 9.6 tons, the Reserve Bank of India — 5.4 tons.

In just one month, the reserves of the world’s central banks increased by 37 tons of gold. The largest sellers of gold are Kazakhstan (3.9 tons) and Mongolia (0.7 tons).
link: https://24.kg/english/304340/
views: 34
Print
Related
Road checkpoints between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discussed in Senate
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan award honorary titles to cultural figures
Tajikistan and Kazakhstan agree to cooperate in uranium mining
Kazakhstan bans import of apples and export of gasoline by road
Border Service names reason for long queues at border with Uzbekistan
Ambassador thanks Akmal Khasanov for assistance to Munarbek Seyitbek uulu
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on nuclear power plant construction
Radio Azattyk is closing its Russian editorial office in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan to supply potatoes to large retail chain in Uzbekistan
Officials fined for illegal import of cattle from Uzbekistan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan introduces new requirements for foreign citizens Kyrgyzstan introduces new requirements for foreign citizens
Prosecutor General's Office publishes list of extremist groups banned in KR Prosecutor General's Office publishes list of extremist groups banned in KR
Almost 200 terrorist attacks attempted in CIS countries last year Almost 200 terrorist attacks attempted in CIS countries last year
Kyrgyz banks make profit of almost 18 billion soms for seven months of 2024 Kyrgyz banks make profit of almost 18 billion soms for seven months of 2024
7 September, Saturday
09:42
Director of State Commission on Religious Affairs dismissed in Kyrgyzstan Director of State Commission on Religious Affairs dismi...
09:38
Uzbekistan - one of leaders in gold purchases, Kazakhstan - leader in sales
09:34
Global vegetable oil prices increase
6 September, Friday
17:50
Antimonopoly Service comments on increase in meat prices
17:14
Bishkek-Moscow passenger train may start running in 2025
17:03
Two more companies get permission for crypto mining in Kyrgyzstan
16:51
Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital named after Recep Tayyip Erdogan
16:44
World Nomad Games 2024: National team of Kyrgyzstan leaves for Astana