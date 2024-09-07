Uzbekistan - one of leaders in gold purchases, Kazakhstan - leader in sales

Uzbekistan is one of the leaders in gold purchases, and Kazakhstan is the leader in sales.

According to the World Gold Council, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan has been among the largest gold buyers in the world for the second month in a row. If in June the country bought 9 tons of this precious metal, then in July — 9.6 tons.

According to the World Gold Council monitoring, the top 3 included the National Bank of Poland — 14.3 tons of gold, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan — 9.6 tons, the Reserve Bank of India — 5.4 tons.

In just one month, the reserves of the world’s central banks increased by 37 tons of gold. The largest sellers of gold are Kazakhstan (3.9 tons) and Mongolia (0.7 tons).