19:42
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

World Nomad Games 2024: National team of Kyrgyzstan leaves for Astana

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov took part in the ceremony of seeing off the national team of Kyrgyzstan, who left for the V World Nomad Games, which will be held in Astana (Kazakhstan) on September 8-14. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

«Today we send our athletes to the V World Nomad Games — an event that unites the traditions, culture and sports spirit of the peoples of the world. These games are a unique platform, where tradition and modernity meet, demonstrating to the world the strength of spirit, unity and respect for historical roots,» Akylbek Japarov said.

He reminded that it was in the Kyrgyz Republic that the World Nomad Games were organized for the first time.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers handed the state flag to the captain of the national team Mirlan uulu Baktiyar, wishing the athletes great success in the upcoming competitions.
link: https://24.kg/english/304304/
views: 229
Print
Related
Moulage to be used at V World Nomad Games in kok-boru
Edil Baisalov holds meeting on preparations for World Nomad Games
Kyrgyzstan’s team to bring its own hay to World Nomad Games in Astana
Kyrgyzstan to host VI World Nomad Games
Pensioner from Osh goes by bicycle to Astana to World Nomad Games
World Nomad Games in Kazakhstan: 268 athletes to represent Kyrgyzstan
Kok-boru included in program of World Nomad Games
President of Kazakhstan orders to reduce budget of World Nomad Games
Kyrgyzstan intends to host VI World Nomad Games
World Nomad Games in Astana: Types of sports competitions approved
Popular
Kyrgyzstan introduces new requirements for foreign citizens Kyrgyzstan introduces new requirements for foreign citizens
Russia and China start hiring couriers to pay for goods in gold Russia and China start hiring couriers to pay for goods in gold
President withdraws Saparaliev's candidacy for Natural Resources Minister President withdraws Saparaliev's candidacy for Natural Resources Minister
Russia is preparing to hold second summit with Central Asian countries — Lavrov Russia is preparing to hold second summit with Central Asian countries — Lavrov
6 September, Friday
17:50
Antimonopoly Service comments on increase in meat prices Antimonopoly Service comments on increase in meat pric...
17:14
Bishkek-Moscow passenger train may start running in 2025
17:03
Two more companies get permission for crypto mining in Kyrgyzstan
16:51
Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital named after Recep Tayyip Erdogan
16:44
World Nomad Games 2024: National team of Kyrgyzstan leaves for Astana