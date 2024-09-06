World Nomad Games 2024: National team of Kyrgyzstan leaves for Astana

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov took part in the ceremony of seeing off the national team of Kyrgyzstan, who left for the V World Nomad Games, which will be held in Astana (Kazakhstan) on September 8-14. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

«Today we send our athletes to the V World Nomad Games — an event that unites the traditions, culture and sports spirit of the peoples of the world. These games are a unique platform, where tradition and modernity meet, demonstrating to the world the strength of spirit, unity and respect for historical roots,» Akylbek Japarov said.

He reminded that it was in the Kyrgyz Republic that the World Nomad Games were organized for the first time.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers handed the state flag to the captain of the national team Mirlan uulu Baktiyar, wishing the athletes great success in the upcoming competitions.