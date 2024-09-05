Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia has never refused to negotiate with Ukraine, but on the basis of the agreements reached in Istanbul in 2022. Interfax reported.

«Are we ready to negotiate with them? We have never refused to do so. But not on the basis of some ephemeral demands, but on the basis of those documents that were agreed and actually initialed in Istanbul,» Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum in the city of Vladivostok.

According to him, at that time almost all parameters of a possible peace agreement were reached with government representatives in Kiev, but then Britain intervened in the process and the Ukrainian authorities «took a different path.»

Vladimir Putin was asked which country could become an intermediary in possible negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

«We respect our friends, partners who are sincerely interested in resolving all issues related to this conflict. These are, first of all, the People’s Republic of China, Brazil, India. I am in constant contact with our colleagues on this issue. And I have no doubt that the leaders of these countries are sincerely eager to help sort out all the details of this complex process,» he replied.