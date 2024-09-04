Case against 11 journalists: Court extends arrest of four of them

The Bishkek City Court extended the detention of Aike Beishekeeva, Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, Aktilek Kaparov and Azamat Ishenbekov.

The panel of judges did not satisfy the appeal and left the decision of the Leninsky District Court unchanged. The four journalists will remain under arrest in the pretrial detention center No. 1 until October 8.

On January 16, the office of Temirov Live was searched and editorial equipment was confiscated. The police searched homes and detained 11 current and former employees of the media outlet.

The Interior Ministry issued a statement announcing that, as a result of «forensic linguistic examination» of content found on the social media pages of Temirov Live and Ait Ait Dese on December 30, criminal proceedings had been initiated against them under article 278, part 3 of the Criminal Code for «calling for riots.»

Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, Sapar Akunbekov, Azamat Ishenbekov, Saipidin Sultanaliev, Aktilek Kaparov, Tynystan Asypbekov, Maksat Tazhibek uulu, Zhoodar Buzumov, Zhumabek Turdaliev, Aike Beishekeeva and Akyl Orozbekov were detained. All 11 detained journalists were arrested for two months.

Later, the court placed most of the detained journalists under house arrest and released under a written undertaking not to leave the city.