Interior Ministry proposes to toughen punishment for calls to seize power

Amendments to the Criminal Code, the Civil Procedure Code and the law on combating extremist activity are being initiated by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has submitted a corresponding document for public discussion, advocating for toughening criminal punishment for extremist activity and calls for seizure of power.

According to the proposal of the law enforcement agency, the production, distribution, transportation or forwarding of extremist materials, as well as their acquisition or storage for the purpose of distribution, the use of symbols or attributes of extremist organizations, including through the media or the Internet, is punishable by imprisonment for a term from 5 to 7 years with or without deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

The same actions committed by a group of people using financial or other material assistance received from foreign organizations or citizens, using official position, or during public events, are proposed to be punishable by imprisonment for a term from 7 to 10 years with or without deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

The amendments introduce new articles to the current legislation: