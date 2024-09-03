21:26
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Interior Ministry proposes to toughen punishment for calls to seize power

Amendments to the Criminal Code, the Civil Procedure Code and the law on combating extremist activity are being initiated by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has submitted a corresponding document for public discussion, advocating for toughening criminal punishment for extremist activity and calls for seizure of power.

According to the proposal of the law enforcement agency, the production, distribution, transportation or forwarding of extremist materials, as well as their acquisition or storage for the purpose of distribution, the use of symbols or attributes of extremist organizations, including through the media or the Internet, is punishable by imprisonment for a term from 5 to 7 years with or without deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

The same actions committed by a group of people using financial or other material assistance received from foreign organizations or citizens, using official position, or during public events, are proposed to be punishable by imprisonment for a term from 7 to 10 years with or without deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

The amendments introduce new articles to the current legislation:

  • Storage of extremist materials by a person, who has previously received a written warning from an authorized body about the inadmissibility of storing such materials, is punishable by imprisonment for up to three years;
  • Public calls for extremist activity, including via the Internet or the media, are punishable by imprisonment for a term from three to five years.
link: https://24.kg/english/303909/
views: 173
Print
Related
Interior Ministry warns about fake videos with voices of country's top officials
More than 800 criminals found in Kyrgyzstan using video cameras in 2023
Internal Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan plans to build DNA laboratory
Trust in Interior Ministry has grown in Kyrgyzstan – Statistical Committee
President tells CIS Interior Ministers about work of Ulan Niyazbekov
Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers visits Ministry of Internal Affairs
Detection and seizure of hard drugs increased - Ministry of Internal Affairs
Kyrgyzstan to combat land squatting
Akylbek Japarov visits Operational Control Center of Interior Ministry
October events: Zhenish Moldokmatov remanded in custody
Popular
New "White House" opened in Bishkek New "White House" opened in Bishkek
Kamchybek Tashiev invites Kyrgyzstanis to visit new "White House" Kamchybek Tashiev invites Kyrgyzstanis to visit new "White House"
Oil refinery launched in Kara-Balta city Oil refinery launched in Kara-Balta city
Mandatory marking of tobacco and fuels introduced in Kyrgyzstan from September 1 Mandatory marking of tobacco and fuels introduced in Kyrgyzstan from September 1
3 September, Tuesday
18:05
Influenza vaccine to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan by the end of September Influenza vaccine to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan by the...
17:57
First Deputy Head of Kara-Suu district detained
17:50
Interior Ministry proposes to toughen punishment for calls to seize power
17:07
Finance Ministry expects budget surplus in Kyrgyzstan for next five years
16:23
Concerts to take place in Ala-Too square on September 3-4