388 Kyrgyzstanis died abroad since beginning of 2024, most of them in Russia

At least 388 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have died abroad since the beginning of 2024. Director of the Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad under the Ministry of Labor of the Kyrgyz Republic Baktybek Kudaiberdiev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, 34.7 million soms were allocated from the budget for repatriation of their bodies. The cost of delivery of bodies to their homeland depends on the country: from Turkey — about €1,300, from the USA — $5,000, from Russia — from 70,000 to 120,000 rubles.

Most of the deceased, as Baktybek Kudaiberdiev noted, are citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who worked in Russia. The main causes of death are road accidents and industrial injuries.

The number of suicides has increased this year — seven such cases have been registered.

In addition, the number of deaths among those, who traveled abroad for medical treatment, especially to Turkey and India, has increased. Of the total number of deaths, 323 people died in the Russian Federation.

However, as Baktybek Kudaiberdiev emphasized, this figure is significantly lower than for the same period last year. In 2023, during the same period, 581 Kyrgyzstanis died abroad, 477 of whom were in Russia.