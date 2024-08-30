16:36
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

388 Kyrgyzstanis died abroad since beginning of 2024, most of them in Russia

At least 388 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have died abroad since the beginning of 2024. Director of the Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad under the Ministry of Labor of the Kyrgyz Republic Baktybek Kudaiberdiev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, 34.7 million soms were allocated from the budget for repatriation of their bodies. The cost of delivery of bodies to their homeland depends on the country: from Turkey — about €1,300, from the USA — $5,000, from Russia — from 70,000 to 120,000 rubles.

Most of the deceased, as Baktybek Kudaiberdiev noted, are citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who worked in Russia. The main causes of death are road accidents and industrial injuries.

The number of suicides has increased this year — seven such cases have been registered.

In addition, the number of deaths among those, who traveled abroad for medical treatment, especially to Turkey and India, has increased. Of the total number of deaths, 323 people died in the Russian Federation.

However, as Baktybek Kudaiberdiev emphasized, this figure is significantly lower than for the same period last year. In 2023, during the same period, 581 Kyrgyzstanis died abroad, 477 of whom were in Russia.
link: https://24.kg/english/303592/
views: 119
Print
Related
Deportation of all migrants with criminal records proposed in Russia
Russia intends to deprive migrants of citizenship for sexual crimes
Consular services to be provided to Kyrgyzstanis in Krasnodar
Kyrgyzstani brutally attacked by mob of teens in USA, MFA’s commentary
State Duma initiates ban on employment of migrants in schools, hospitals, taxi
Russian Interior Ministry increases number of articles resulting in expulsion
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 8 years for drug trafficking in Kabardino-Balkaria
About 10,000 migrants with Russian citizenship sent to war in Ukraine
Ombudsmen of CIS countries intend to enhance protection of migrants’ rights
Wanted for 23 years Kyrgyzstani detained in Yekaterinburg
Popular
Radio Azattyk is closing its Russian editorial office in Kazakhstan Radio Azattyk is closing its Russian editorial office in Kazakhstan
U.S. sanctions cause disruptions in work of Zolotaya Korona in Georgian banks U.S. sanctions cause disruptions in work of Zolotaya Korona in Georgian banks
Asman Airlines successfully completes test flight of its first aircraft Asman Airlines successfully completes test flight of its first aircraft
Detention of Pavel Durov: Telegram team releases first statement Detention of Pavel Durov: Telegram team releases first statement
30 August, Friday
16:26
Park built on site of demolished cafes in Bishkek Park built on site of demolished cafes in Bishkek
16:09
Kyrgyzstan to lift ban on egg imports from September 3
16:00
Deputy of Parliament Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov gives up his mandate
15:52
Pakistan and Macau simplify process of obtaining visas for Kyrgyzstanis
15:38
388 Kyrgyzstanis died abroad since beginning of 2024, most of them in Russia