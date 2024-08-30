New Ambassador of Korea to Kyrgyzstan presents copies of his credentials

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Kyrgyzstan Kim Kwang-jae presented copies of his credentials to First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Asein Isaev.

During the meeting, Asein Isaev congratulated Kim Kwang-jaeon his appointment as Ambassador and expressed confidence that his work would contribute to the further development of Kyrgyzstan-Korea relations.

Ambassador Kim Kwang-jaethanked for the warm welcome and assured that he would make every effort to promote joint projects and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

The parties also discussed topical issues, including high-level and top-level visits, participation in events within the framework of Central Asia — Republic of Korea Forum, as well as the implementation of projects in infrastructure, transport, mining, light industry and other areas.