New Ambassador of Korea to Kyrgyzstan presents copies of his credentials

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Kyrgyzstan Kim Kwang-jae presented copies of his credentials to First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Asein Isaev.
Ambassador Kim Kwang-jaethanked for the warm welcome and assured that he would make every effort to promote joint projects and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.
The parties also discussed topical issues, including high-level and top-level visits, participation in events within the framework of Central Asia — Republic of Korea Forum, as well as the implementation of projects in infrastructure, transport, mining, light industry and other areas.