SCNS detains foreigners for extortion of money from compatriots

Security service officers detained citizens of Bangladesh, who took away passports from their fellow countrymen and extorted a large sum of money from them. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

The investigators found out that the Bangladeshi citizens promised their compatriots to obtain official permits and find them jobs, in exchange for which they extorted $4,000.

Security service officers detained the perpetrators, after which they were placed in the pretrial detention center. The investigation continues.