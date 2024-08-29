We build mortgage houses using money from fight against corruption — Tashiev

We are building mortgage houses using money received from the fight against corruption, the head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev said at the opening of several streets in Jalal-Abad city. His assistant Otkurbek Rakhmanov reported about it.
Azimova and Ibraimov Streets have been opened in the city. They have been widened, paved and landscaped.
Construction of sidewalks continues on Azimova Street.
Speaking to local residents, Kamchybek Tashiev congratulated them on Independence Day and the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region.
The length of Azimova Street is 3 kilometers, it has been widened from 6 to 14 meters. The money was allocated from the state budget.