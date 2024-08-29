17:07
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

We build mortgage houses using money from fight against corruption — Tashiev

We are building mortgage houses using money received from the fight against corruption, the head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev said at the opening of several streets in Jalal-Abad city. His assistant Otkurbek Rakhmanov reported about it.

Azimova and Ibraimov Streets have been opened in the city. They have been widened, paved and landscaped.

Construction of sidewalks continues on Azimova Street.

Speaking to local residents, Kamchybek Tashiev congratulated them on Independence Day and the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region.

«We are currently placing great emphasis on providing citizens with housing. This year, 1,500 families in Jalal-Abad will receive apartments built by the State Mortgage Company. Next year, 10,000 families will acquire houses. We are building similar houses all over the country. During the year, housing is planned to be built for 10,000 families in Osh and 5,000 families in Batken. We are taking money for the construction of this housing from the fight against corruption,» he said.

The length of Azimova Street is 3 kilometers, it has been widened from 6 to 14 meters. The money was allocated from the state budget.
link: https://24.kg/english/303482/
views: 138
Print
Related
Judoka Erlan Sherov to be presented with apartment in Bishkek
Apartment prices continue to grow in Bishkek
Japarov and Tashiev in nature: Head of SCNS shares photos
Insurance certificate becomes mandatory for real estate transactions in KR
Mortgage houses to be built on land seized from ex-MP in Kemin
State Mortgage Company raises age of repayment of state mortgage
State Mortgage Company provided 9,500 families with housing since 2016
Construction of 1st stage of Muras residential complex to be completed in 2024
State Mortgage Company announces new affordable mortgage program
State Mortgage Company begins construction of residential complex in Bishkek
Popular
Radio Azattyk is closing its Russian editorial office in Kazakhstan Radio Azattyk is closing its Russian editorial office in Kazakhstan
U.S. sanctions cause disruptions in work of Zolotaya Korona in Georgian banks U.S. sanctions cause disruptions in work of Zolotaya Korona in Georgian banks
Detention of Pavel Durov: Telegram team releases first statement Detention of Pavel Durov: Telegram team releases first statement
Asman Airlines successfully completes test flight of its first aircraft Asman Airlines successfully completes test flight of its first aircraft
29 August, Thursday
16:22
Construction of new City Hall building begins in Jalal-Abad city Construction of new City Hall building begins in Jalal-...
16:15
Economy Minister tells about high growth in construction industry of Kyrgyzstan
16:10
Kindergarten employee detained in Osh for extortion
16:03
We build mortgage houses using money from fight against corruption — Tashiev
15:55
Social Contract participants to get interest-free loans