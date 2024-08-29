Kazakhstan bans import of apples and export of gasoline by road

It was decided to impose a ban on the import of apples and the export of gasoline by road at a meeting of the interdepartmental commission on foreign trade policy and participation in international economic organizations. Orda.kz reported.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, the gross apple harvest this year is projected to be at 300,000 tons. In 2024, apple orchards are expected to reach full fruiting and the yield to increase by 18 percent, which will meet the needs of the domestic market.

«Following the discussion, it was decided to impose a temporary ban on the import of apples to Kazakhstan from third countries by road, with the exception of the EAEU states, until the end of the year,» the government noted.

Following the discussion, the ban on the export of gasoline, diesel fuel and certain types of petroleum products from Kazakhstan by road was also extended.