Only sorted coal will be sold to population - Antimonopoly Service

Coal for the needs of the population will be sold only in sorted form. Deputy Chairman of the Antimonopoly Regulation Service Zhenaly Orozbaev announced on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the issue of improving the quality of solid fuel that Kyrgyzstanis buy was previously discussed with the management of Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise.

«A decision has been made to sort the coal, it should be sold to the population in sorted form, and not as before,» Zhenaly Orozbaev said.

Supplier companies promise that the coal will be sorted and divided into several quality categories.

Small fraction fuel will be sent to the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant, while larger coal will be intended for sale to the population.

According to the representative of the Antimonopoly Service, the current coal reserves in Bishkek are 10,000 tons. This batch has already been sorted and is ready for sale.