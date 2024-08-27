Chinese investors to build small HPS and cement plant in Tyup

A small hydroelectric power station (HPS) and a cement plant will be built in Tyup by Chinese investors. The office of the Presidential Envoy to Issyk-Kul region reported.

The corresponding agreement was signed with representatives of Yunsheng Mining (Yunnan) Co., Ltd. and China Yunsheng Group.

China Yunsheng Group operates within the framework of One Belt, One Road initiative. The main goal of the company is to promote strengthening of economic and cultural ties between China and countries participating in joint projects with it.

Representatives of China Yunsheng Mining (Yunnan) Co., Ltd. also held talks at various levels of the executive power and business community of Kyrgyzstan, presenting a strategic document «Creation of a new model of economic cooperation between China and Kyrgyzstan based on the integration of mineral and energy resources.»