Price growth for number of categories slowed down over the past five years

Growth of prices for a number of categories in Kyrgyzstan slowed down significantly in mid-summer 2024 to the lowest level in the past five years. The National Statistical Committee provided the data.

According to it, inflation in July slowed to 4.1 percent compared to June (4.5 percent). This is the lowest figure since January 2020.

Food products and non-alcoholic beverages have increased in price by 0.4 percent for a year, alcohol and cigarettes — by 9.7 percent (against the backdrop of increased excise taxes), non-food products — by 7.4 percent, services — by 6.8 percent.