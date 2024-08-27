16:31
National Bank bought $197.4 million on foreign exchange market in 2024

The volume of net currency purchases by the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has reached $197.4 million since the beginning of 2024. Aida Karabaeva, head of the Communications and International Cooperation Department at the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, reported.

According to her, despite the recent restrictions on SWIFT transfers, the situation on the country’s foreign exchange market remains relatively stable, and from the beginning of the year to August 27, the official dollar exchange rate fell by 4.35 percent.

To smooth out exchange rate fluctuations, the National Bank conducted 17 interventions, 5 of which were for the sale of foreign currency in the amount of $149.9 million, and 12 — for the purchase of dollars in the amount of $347.35 million.

The bank continues to use monetary policy instruments and monitors the situation on the domestic and foreign currency markets, Aida Karabaeva added.
