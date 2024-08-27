16:30
Prosecutor General's Office returns land worth 135 million soms to state

A land plot worth 134,073,600 soms was returned to the state balance. The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The main supervisory body noted: an inspection revealed that 375 hectares of agricultural land located in Kara-Suu rural area of Zhaiyi district, Chui region, owned by Dan state enterprise, were illegally transferred to the local government in 2005, and then privatized by private individuals.

Thus, based on the prosecutorial response act submitted by the Prosecutor General’s Office, the above-mentioned land plot was fully transferred to the state.
