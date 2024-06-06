14:04
Kyrgyzstan is ready to closely cooperate with Russia in all areas - Cabinet

The Kyrgyz Republic is ready to closely cooperate with the Russian Federation in all areas, First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, said.

As part of his participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), he took part in «Kyrgyzstan — Russia» business dialogue.

«Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized the readiness of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic to closely and actively cooperate with the Russian Federation in all areas, to jointly implement trend initiatives, sustainable and innovative projects for the benefit of the development of the two states,» a representative of the press service said.

According to him, the Deputy Prime Minister invited Russian business circles to take an active part in the upcoming 11th Kyrgyz-Russian Interregional Conference, which will be held in the near future in Krasnoyarsk.

The official also informed the participants of the business dialogue about the positive dynamics of the development of trade and economic partnership between Bishkek and Moscow, citing as an example the indicators of bilateral trade over the past two years, averaging $3 billion.

«Undoubtedly, these indicators are the result of trade and economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Russia, including through interregional cooperation. Positive dynamics is also observed in terms of direct Russian investments in the Kyrgyz economy thanks to our joint efforts,» Adylbek Kasymaliev noted.
