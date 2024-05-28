Russia plans to remove Taliban from list of banned organizations

The Russian Foreign Ministry and the Justice Ministry have proposed to President Vladimir Putin to exclude the Afghan Islamic movement Taliban from the list of banned organizations in the country. TASS reported, citing the head of state’s representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov.

As the diplomat pointed out, the position has been agreed with other agencies. The exclusion of the Taliban from the list of organizations banned in Russia is a mandatory procedure. «Without this, it will be premature to talk about recognition. That is why this issue continues to be worked out. All considerations have been reported to Russia’s top leadership. We are waiting for a decision,» Kabulov said.

At the same time, the diplomat added that there are still some issues that need to be overcome, after which the Russian leadership will make a decision.