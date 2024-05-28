11:56
USD 87.91
EUR 95.39
RUB 0.99
English

Russia plans to remove Taliban from list of banned organizations

The Russian Foreign Ministry and the Justice Ministry have proposed to President Vladimir Putin to exclude the Afghan Islamic movement Taliban from the list of banned organizations in the country. TASS reported, citing the head of state’s representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov.

As the diplomat pointed out, the position has been agreed with other agencies. The exclusion of the Taliban from the list of organizations banned in Russia is a mandatory procedure. «Without this, it will be premature to talk about recognition. That is why this issue continues to be worked out. All considerations have been reported to Russia’s top leadership. We are waiting for a decision,» Kabulov said.

At the same time, the diplomat added that there are still some issues that need to be overcome, after which the Russian leadership will make a decision.
link: https://24.kg/english/295173/
views: 166
Print
Related
Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: FSB head tells about investigation
Partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Russia discussed in Kazan
Kyrgyzstan and Russia to control supplies of military products
West wants to sow discord between Russia and Central Asia, Russian MFA believes
Authorities of Primorsky Krai and Kyrgyzstan discuss opening of direct flights
Sergei Shoigu dismissed from post of Minister of Defense of Russia
Vladimir Putin submits Mishustin's candidacy for post of Prime Minister
Sadyr Japarov arrives in Moscow to participate in EAEU summit
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov leaves for Russia
Putin awards Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Russia with Order of Friendship
Popular
Foreigners who left Kyrgyzstan are returning to Bishkek - Nurbek Abdiev Foreigners who left Kyrgyzstan are returning to Bishkek - Nurbek Abdiev
Akylbek Japarov meets with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov Akylbek Japarov meets with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov
President of Ukraine gives interview to journalists from Central Asia President of Ukraine gives interview to journalists from Central Asia
Measures to combat terrorism and religious extremism to be discussed in Bishkek Measures to combat terrorism and religious extremism to be discussed in Bishkek
28 May, Tuesday
11:34
Another section of Baytik Baatyr Street in Bishkek closed for repairs Another section of Baytik Baatyr Street in Bishkek clos...
11:28
Kyrgyz language textbook published in Tokyo
10:58
Trial on case against activist Ondurush Toktonasyrov resumed
10:44
Employees of Ombudsman’s Institute to provide free consultations
10:29
Head of Sverdlovsky Internal Affairs Department removed from his post
27 May, Monday
18:06
Bakyt Tynalieva resigns as Chairwoman of National Attestation Commission
18:00
Gulnara-Klara Samat relieved of post of Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Russia