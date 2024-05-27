Turkish businessmen ready to buy Jalal-Abad nuts for 400 soms per kilogram

Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgzystan, Daniyar Amangeldiev, said at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on agricultural policy, water resources, ecology and regional development that farmers in Jalal-Abad region would sell their crops at a higher price this year.

He explained that Turkish entrepreneurs used to buy nuts in Jalal-Abad region. But due to the fault of farmers, investors stopped taking the product and its price dropped to 100 soms per kilogram.

«We talked with the Turkish side. Our farmers will be able to sell their products to them at 400 soms per kilogram this year,» the official said.