Strong wind is expected in Bishkek and Chui region in the next hour and in the evening. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, thunderstorm and strong wind of up to 15-20 meters per second are expected.

The ministry urges during a storm:

Not to park cars near trees and lightweight objects;

Not to approach places where electrical wires are located;

To wear glasses.

In case of an accident, please call 112.