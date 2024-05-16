12:05
Number of road accidents in Bishkek increased due to foreigners - deputy

Deputy Tazabek Ikramov said during a plenary session of the Parliament that there were many citizens from Pakistan and Bangladesh in the internal labor market of Kyrgyzstan.

The deputy asked whether they were issued work permits.

«Do they have permits? Do taxes from their labor activities go to the budget? How many migrants arrived? Give accurate information on these issues,» Tazabek Ikramov asked.

He added that the number of road accidents has increased due to foreigners.

«Who gave them driver licenses? Have they passed a traffic rules knowledge test? We need to take control of this or let them retake the exam,» the deputy said.

Foreigners were fined 1,248,500 soms for various violations in Bishkek. Preventive measures among them are carried out in connection with the increase in the number of road accidents involving foreign citizens, in order to prevent and identify offenses and crimes committed by them, as well as within constant and systematic work to combat illegal migration in the capital.
