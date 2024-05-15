Tourist season: MP demands to solve issue with jet skis on Issyk-Kul lake

MP Eldar Sulaimanov called during the plenary session of Parliament to solve the issue with jet skis in the resorts on Issyk-Kul lake.

According to him, it is necessary to think about the safety of vacationers.

«During the summer tourist season you can rent jet skis in every resort, guest house. There have been many cases when people were hit, there were even fatal cases. They pollute the water. It is necessary to solve the problem before the summer season. We need to move them to the territory of the yacht club, for example, let people rent them there,» the MP said.