Employees of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) together with employees of the Military Prosecutor’s Office detained an officer of one of the military enlistment offices of the country while taking a bribe. The press center of the SCNS reported.

On May 11, officer of the military enlistment office was detained as part of the criminal case under the article «Bribe Extortion».

Money and blank forms with official seals, which were used for conscripts, were seized in his office. The detainee was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the SCNS.