Terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall: Death toll rises to 115

The number of killed in the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall in Moscow has increased to 115 people. The Investigative Committee of Russia reported.

According to its data, bodies of the dead were found at the site of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall during the removal of the rubble by emergency services.

Thus, the number of dead at the moment is 115 people.

Search operations continue.

The Investigative Committee of Russia appeals to the citizens who were in Crocus City Hall at the time of the terrorist attack, as well as to all eyewitnesses of the tragedy with a request to provide all available information for a detailed reconstruction of the full picture of the events that took place last night.

The investigation of the criminal case on the terrorist attack is under the personal control of Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation Alexander Bastrykin.