Period of detention of ex-deputy Zhanybek Bakchiev extended again

The period of detention of ex-deputy Zhanybek Bakchiev was extended. The Pervomaisky District Court confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

It is noted that an investigator from the State Committee for National Security filed a petition with the court. His appeal was granted.

«The period of the applied preventive measure in the form of detention has been extended for the duration of the investigation, that is, until March 23,» the Pervomaisky District Court said.

Former deputy of the Parliament Zhanybek Bakchiev was detained in October 2023, but this became known only in mid-November. He is charged with Article 282 «Illegal manufacture of narcotic substances» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.