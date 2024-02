President of the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) Kamchybek Tashiev met with representatives of the International Football Association (FIFA). KFU reported.

FIFA Regional Associations Development Manager Andrei Vashkevich and FIFA Management Service Senior Manager Ahmed Kharraz congratulated the head of the KFU on his election to the post.

The parties discussed the development of football in the country. Kyrgyzstan thanked FIFA for its comprehensive support.

An extraordinary congress took place in Bishkek. All congress delegates voted unanimously for the new head of the KFU, and they also unanimously elected the new composition of the KFU executive committee.