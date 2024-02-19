Principle of selection of football players for national team to be changed

The principle of selecting football players for the national team will change. President of the Kyrgyz Football Union Kamchybek Tashiev said at a briefing today.

According to him, tomorrow he intends to gather all the coaches and introduce a new scheme for selecting football players. Kamchybek Tashiev noted that the national team should consist of the best and most dedicated athletes.

«I would like to note once again that in order to be a member of the national team, an athlete must be ready morally, psychologically and physically. He must faithfully defend our team. And don’t just go out onto the field and waste time. We will test and train every player who would like to join the national team. Simply taking part in any competition is not success for us. We must be winners. This will happen, we will achieve it,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

It should be noted that the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, was elected to the post of President of the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) today at the extraordinary congress of the KFU. He will head the KFU until April 2026. Kamchybek Tashiev was the only candidate for the position of head of the KFU. His candidacy was nominated by Talant Football Club.

The President of the union, Mederbek Sydykov, resigned on January 29. Head of state Sadyr Japarov said in an interview that it was he who proposed Kamchybek Tashiev to the post of KFU head.